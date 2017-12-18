Better together:

goBHB™ + goMCT™ + Cinnamon! Pairing goBHB™ with medium chain triglycerides (as goMCT™ Pure C8) and Cinnamon creates a Ketogenic “superfuel.” When taken together, blood ketone levels rise higher ( Up to 2 mmol) and are sustained longer than BHB or MCTs alone.

PLUS CINNAMON! - The addition of cinnamon inhibits enzymes that block insulin receptors. This not only regulates blood sugar levels for those already on the Keto diet but can also help burn fat*. Tastes great in almond milk, coconut milk, with coffee, or just water!

• 13G of Exogenous Ketones

• Carbohydrate-free fuel energy for muscle and brain*

• Immediate and sustained energy fuel for exercise*

• Ketosis within 60 Minutes*

• Reduced hunger*

• Strength Gain*

• Muscle Preservation*

• Improved cognition*

• Stimulates “metabolic shift” away from glucose dependence*

• Benefits of a ketogenic diet without the carb restriction*

• Supports a healthy gut biome*

• High Caprylic acid (C8) content

So what are some ways to use KetoAF Superfuel?

In a Fasted state, Use in the morning for energy, satiety and cognition in place of breakfast. You can also “stack” with your morning coffee for superior mental and physical energy. Adding caffeine raises blood ketones, too!

For those switching from a carb diet to a ketogenic diet, the transition is characterized by a so-called “keto fog” or “keto flu”. Your body hasn’t yet made the switch from burning carbs to burning ketones, so you have a low-fuel problem. Typically you feel lethargic and cognitively cloudy. To bridge this transition, use KETO AF SuperFuel to quickly refuel with clean ketone energy.

Before exercise or stacked with your pre-work. This even works for athletes who are not on a ketogenic or carb restricted diet. When taken before exercise, ketones can increase your endurance, recovery, and performance*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.